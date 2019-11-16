GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Roadwork this week will cause detours on Pomona Road, Atlantic County officials said.
Detours will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to a news release from the county.
On Tuesday, Pomona Road will be closed between Barlow Boulevard and Duerer Street. On Wednesday, the road will be closed between Duerer Street and Jimmie Leeds Road. On Thursday, it will be closed between St. Joseph’s Street and Jimmie Leeds Road, and on Friday, there will be alternating lane closings on Pomona Road between St. Joseph’s Street and Barlow Boulevard.
Drivers are asked to follow the posted detours, plan travel time accordingly or use an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
