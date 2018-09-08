WILDWOOD — A little rain didn’t stop tens of thousands of bikers from attending the annual Roar to the Shore motorcycle rally Saturday.

In it’s 23rd year, the event draws riders from Connecticut to Virginia and everywhere in between for specialty vendors, charity rides and camaraderie.

Former President of the Cape Classics Motorcycle Club Ed Duckenfield, 72, of Wildwood, said that the rain might have slowed some of the day drivers down, but that the hotels were full of people staying for the duration of the event, which kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday.

On Saturday alone, Duckenfield estimated 50,000 people were in the city for the rally — a boost for the local economy at the end of the summer season. Billed as “the largest free motorcycle rally in the northeast,” the event includes three different vendor lots, including the Wildwoods Convention Center, live music and special events.

And, at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the Rubber Duck Boardwalk Ride takes riders around Cape May County and onto the city’s Boardwalk, before ending off the weekend with a Harley Davidson giveaway.

