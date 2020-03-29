VINELAND — The people that run the Vineland Soup Kitchen at Spirit & Truth Ministries Methodist Church on Landis Avenue woke up Saturday morning to news from the police that a rock had been thrown through their front window, cook Tony Centeno said.
Police have a video of a man in the act, but his face is covered by a mask, Centeno said. Nothing inside was taken. A call to the Vineland Police Department was not returned.
Centeno yesterday got an estimate for replacing the window.
"I boarded it all up yesterday," Centeno said. "(Home Depot gave) us an estimate of $650 for the glass."
The soup kitchen has seen an uptick in the number of meals needed since the pandemic and resulting economic troubles began. They've switched to take out only to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. They were doing their best to keep up when matters were made worse Saturday morning.
"We're a little soup kitchen," Centeno said. "Right now our meals are increasing because apparently with (the pandemic) going on, there is less and less people working ... We went from between 100 to 125 meals (a day) to like 170 meals in the past couple of days.
A GoFundMe has been set up but Centeno wasn't aware how much has been raised.
"Hopefully, the community comes together. They always do," Centeno said. "That's one thing about our community. They always seem to come together and help out."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.