TOMS RIVER — A fire that displaced 29 adults and eight children has been determined as intentionally set, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
The prosecutor's office's Arson Unit and the Lakewood Police Department are continuing to investigate the fire which broke out at the Lexington Avenue Apartments on Aug. 2.
At 11:27 p.m., the Lakewood police and fire departments responded to the structure fire in the 600 block of Lexington Avenue. Authorities said the fire was contained to the front wall of the three-story building, but caused residents to evacuate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCPO Arson Unit at 732-929-2027 ext. 3953 or Lakewood Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-363-0200.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.