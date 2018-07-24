Atlantic City rip currents
Beachgoers are limited to knee depth in the ocean off of Atlantic City beaches due to rip currents and high waves. The restrictions are expected to carry through the week depending on the weather.

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a rip current statement for the beaches on Tuesday. A small craft advisory is also in effect through Wednesday evening. 

The 'atmospheric river' that is bringing the humid and unsettled weather is also responsible for the marine and beach alerts on Tuesday. Strong southeasterly winds continue to blow onto shore, churning up the seas. 

Rip Currents

A high risk of rip currents is in place for Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued very strong wording regarding Tuesday's siutation, stating

"Very strong rip currents will be life threatening to anyone who enters the surf."

Rip Currents

For the fourth day in a row, rip current risk is a high along the Jersey Shore. Image via the National Weather Service. 

While the warm ocean waters (low to mid-70s) may be enticing, expect to see many red flags near the lifeguard stands up and down the South Jersey beaches. Do not swim in this water unless a lifeguard says it's ok to do so. 

If you are caught in a rip current, do not panic. Also, do not fight the rip current. Call for help. Swim out of (not against) the current, then escape to the shore on a diagonal. 

Small Craft Advisory

Operators of small vessels will want to avoid being on the ocean and larger bays for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Southeast winds 15-25 knots will help make waves on the Atlantic Ocean 4 to 7 feet. Even the Delaware Bay will have seas of 3 to 4 feet. Typically the Delaware Bay has seas around 2 feet. 

On The Water

Today's Forecast

Tuesday will see more clouds than sun. The morning will be rain-free. However, hit or miss showers and storms will develop after 2 p.m thanks to daytime heating. The driest areas will be along the Jersey Shore.

High temperatures will be 80-85, but the main story will be the humidity. Dew points in the low to mid-70s will make it feel like around 90. Winds will be gusty on land, topping out around 30 mph. For the full seven day forecast, view my video below. 

