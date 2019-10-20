The soggy Sunday is over. However, we'll still be dealing with the impacts of what was Tropical Storm Nestor on Monday in terms of coastal flooding. Afterwards, it'll be a fairly tame week in our region's weather.
It'll be a mild, late-October start to our week. Morning lows will start in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore. Most of the cloud cover from Sunday will be over, with a gentle northeast breeze.
While the winds will not be strong Monday, the duration of the onshore flow coupled with the "fetch" (how long those onshore winds are traveling) will bring a round of coastal flooding during the Monday midday high tide. Minor flood stage will be all we get, though, it's still the nuisance flooding we've seen in Atlantic City about eight times more this decade than in the 1950s-60s, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Prepare to move your car if you will be along the bay. Furthermore, your "usual" spots will flood.
However, for many it will be a wonderful fall day. Loaded with sunshine, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. So, if you missed out on fall projects or activities with the rain Sunday, you'll have your chance Monday.
We'll see a few clouds build in Monday night, but there'll be no rain. Temperatures fall through the 50s in the hours after sunset and then low temperatures will be between 50 to 55 degrees come Tuesday morning.
Expect a partly-sunny to mostly-cloudy sky for much of Tuesday. Regarding the rain, there's been some better news for many on the timing. While some sprinkles will be possible at any point in the day, the accumulating rain should not start until between 6 and 8 p.m., from west to east. So, unless your outdoor activities and work need it to be free from any kind of rain, it'll be a good day.
It'll be raining for a couple of hours. However, between 10 p.m. and midnight it'll be out. Rainfall totals will likely hold between 0.10 to 0.25 inches.
High pressure will then roll itself into the mid-Atlantic for Wednesday. It'll be a windy day, too, thanks to the tight pressure gradient between the departing low and incoming pleasant weather with the high. Expect west winds around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s. With that will come a mostly- to partly-sunny day. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Looking forward to the rest of the day, there won't be any wet weather,whipping winds or coastal flooding to speak of. Mornings will start in the upper 40s on the mainland and mid-50s at the shore. Aided by plentiful sunshine, highs will reach the mid-60s, though 70s will not be ruled out in some areas.
