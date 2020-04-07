The potential for severe weather will continue through early Wednesday morning. Another round of severe weather will then be possible Thursday, with rounds of minor coastal flooding throughout the period.
A line of storms out of the Great Lakes states will pass anytime before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The biggest concerns from this line, if it were to be severe weather, will be potentially damaging hail. To a lesser extent, damaging wind gusts will be worth watching, too.
After 8 a.m., we’ll be mostly dry for the rest of the day. A shower or storm can spark up at any time, but you’ll have plenty of dry time for outdoor exercise or work. It will actually be a T-shirt-wearing kind of day. Highs will get into the mid-70s on the mainland, with a southerly wind keeping temperatures in the mid-60s.
A dry Wednesday night will be expected as a warm front sits to the north of us. Temperatures will be pleasant enough to leave the windows open, as long as your don’t suffer with allergies. We’ll be in the 60s during the evening and in the 50s come Thursday morning.
For the shore, the Wednesday evening high tide will be the first of three consecutive high tides that will be just in minor flood stage. The full moon and southerly winds will put us to this level. Just the typical spots will have a few inches of flood waters on the roadways through the Thursday evening high tide.
Thursday morning will be on pace for another warm day. Strong southwesterly winds will pump in warm air and humidity — you’ll notice a twinge of it during the day. However, the warming will only happen as long as the powerful cold front stays away.
Between noon and 4 p.m., the system will pass. High temperatures will peak around 70 for Bridgeton and inland areas, with mid-60s in Barnegat Light and the shore. A 1-2 hour period of storms will pass, as well. This also will bring the risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and small hail will not be ruled out. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
After this line passes, it’ll stay windy, but it will come from the chilly northwest direction. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and 50s for the rest of the day.
Overnight, the winds will calm. You’ll want the jacket starting Friday, beginning at or just above freezing.
Secure your loose objects and garbage cans Friday, too. Winds will gust 35-45 mph during the daytime hours. As they say during spring, it’s two steps forward and one step back. This will be our step back. Temperatures will hold in the 50-55 degree range and with the winds, you’ll want to keep that jacket on all day long.
Lastly, hail is something we don’t see as often as other parts of the country. When we do, though, it’s typically during the spring. There are six main factors to hail, high elevation, low freezing levels, low moisture content in the entire atmosphere, dry mid-level air, strong updrafts and large shear, or change in winds with height.
During the spring, South Jersey has the highest potential of seeing all of these occur at the same time, with the exception of high elevation. April can still bring freezing air close to the surface and air still moist enough for rain but dry enough to bring hail, too.
Once we get to June or so, we lose out on the low moisture content and low freezing levels. However, the High Plains usually do not, so that why you’ll see your biggest hail there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.