A portion of Route 47 in Middle Township has been shut down, likely until June, to fix sinkholes around the culverts where the road crosses Dias Creek, the narrow waterway that gives the section of the township its name.
Vanessa Meades, a government and communications specialist handling shore towns for the state Department of Transportation, told Middle Township residents and officials Wednesday that Route 47 had reached the point where it could no longer safely support traffic.
A portion of Route 47 in Middle Township has been shut down, likely until June, to fix sinkholes around the culverts where the road crosses Dias Creek, the narrow waterway that gives the section of the township its name.
Vanessa Meades, a government and communications specialist handling shore towns for the state Department of Transportation, told Middle Township residents and officials Wednesday that Route 47 had reached the point where it could no longer safely support traffic.
Edward Kaye has eaten breakfast at Steve’s Cafe 47 on Delsea Drive every Wednesday for years and was not going to let a roadblock stop him. He and other customers made their way around the detour.
Crews have begun a project replacing the culverts through which Dias Creek passes under Route 47 in Middle Township. The work is expected to require detours until June.
Route 47 in Middle Township between Indian Trail Road and Springers Mill Road is closed off for fixing road. Jan. 21, 2020 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Outside, the parking lot was packed with cars, and most booths were filled at the small diner.
Every one of the customers had to edge around a “Road Closed” sign at Indian Trail Road to get there.
For a small businesses like Steve’s Cafe, margins are slim. So owner Steve Oliver is not looking forward to having the road leading past the restaurant closed until late spring.
On Monday, the New Jersey Department of Transportation shut down a stretch of Route 47, also known as Delsea Drive, to fix sinkholes around the culverts where the road crosses Dias Creek, the narrow waterway that gives this section of Middle Township its name.
The roadwork began a week before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit neighboring Wildwood, bringing tens of thousands of people through the area.
A statement from the DOT describes the repairs as a priority, stating the sinkholes were compromising the safety of the road.
DOT officials say the work should be completed by June. Cars will be able to reach homes and local businesses throughout the project, but through traffic will be detoured at Indian Trail Road and Hand Avenue all the way out to Route 9.
The first day of the closing, business at the cafe was down $100 compared to the same day last year, Oliver said Tuesday.
“Today we had a little more of the regulars in, but we’re not getting any strangers,” he said. He posted something on the business’ Facebook page and said the township has also given notice that businesses will remain open, but he’s worried about the loss of passing traffic that helps keep his business going. He said the first day, crews placing the road closing sign and detour notification at Indian Trail Road did not leave enough room for local traffic to get around the cones. A hand-drawn cardboard signs lets drivers know the cafe is open.
“All the businesses that rely on traffic flowing by on 47 are going to take a hit from this,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. He fears the project taking longer than expected, dragging through June and possibly into July.
At Wednesday’s Township Committee meeting, DOT officials expressed confidence the project would be completed on time. Vanessa Meades, a government and communications specialist handling shore towns for the DOT, told residents and officials at the meeting that the road had reached the point where it could no longer safely support traffic. She showed an image of a three-foot sinkhole and described cracks running the width of the road.
“We had significant safety issues on Route 47 where it crosses Dias Creek,” Meades said.
The culvert pipes that allow the creek to flow under the road have become separated, allowing water to erode under the road. The roadway will be removed and the culverts replaced in the coming months.
Officials said the project could be completed ahead of schedule, saying the department would rather overperform than overpromise.
“We understand how important this road is to you. We understand how important it is to the region,” Meades said. “We did not want to close this road. Unfortunately, it was our only option.”
The 75-mile road gets its name because it leads from Brooklawn in Camden County to Wildwood, connecting the Delaware River to the sea. On summer weekends, the stretch along the west side of Cape May County sees intense traffic.
Donohue has concerns about the impact of the project on traffic and businesses. Even the businesses outside the work area will be affected, he said, as drivers avoid the area and fewer stop at convenience stores or other retailers near the work zone.
“This isn’t just one piece of Middle Township. This is a ripple effect on the whole economy of Cape May County,” Donohue said.
He said there is never a good time to close a major road but questioned why the repairs were not started in the fall, saying crews have been working on the sinkholes for months, but the matter has suddenly become very urgent. He said he has concerns about the timing of the project, concerns he said he expressed in a conference call with the DOT and township department heads last week.
“They were not very flexible. They were apologetic but not very flexible,” Donohue said.
He wanted to at least delay the work until after Tuesday’s Trump rally, an event for which more than 100,000 people have requested tickets, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew.
“That’s a summer weekend,” Donohue said.
DOT officials responded that any delay would push the work later into the summer. Donohue added he has already heard conspiracy theories that the work is a new version of Bridgegate, in which Gov. Christie’s administration created traffic problems in Fort Lee in 2013, allegedly as political payback. In this theory, Democrats in Trenton have allegedly closed the road to suppress turnout for the Trump rally.
“I don’t really buy into that. Trenton can’t get anything done that quickly,” Donohue said.
DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said the project was planned before the rally was announced this month.
On Wednesday, the detour for southbound traffic was at Springers Mill Road rather than Hand Avenue, closer to the bridge where the repairs were taking place. The creek passes under the road through two wide metal culverts. Donohue said DOT officials told him those culverts must be replaced, and the only effective way to do that is to cut through the road and remove them.
Donohue wanted at least one lane of the road to remain open at a time through the project, but was told that was not possible. Otherwise, he suggested posting signs well before the detour, rerouting shore traffic onto Route 83 to the north or presenting drivers with other options.
“We wanted to pour as much traffic off as we could before we get to Hand Avenue,” he said.
The DOT has agreed to additional detour signs, moving more traffic off the road before it reaches the detour.
