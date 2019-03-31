A Pinelands forest fire that began in Burlington County on Saturday grew to 10,000 acres Sunday as crews fought the blaze, with officials saying smoke plumes are visible from as far south as Atlantic City.
The fire broke out at 1:45 p.m. in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township and spread to the border of Ocean County near Barnegat. By Sunday afternoon, it covered 10,000 acres and was 75 percent contained, said Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Hajna said. It was not the result of a prescribed burn, he said. High winds contributed to the fire’s spread.
Officials said most of the affected area is wooded, with few homes or buildings nearby. A shelter was set up in Chatsworth for those who wanted to leave the area.
Hajna said there have been no injuries or mandatory evacuations.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service’s B10 Division said on its website that the fire, called it the “Spring Hill Wildfire,” was considered a “major forest fire” that will increase in size as the burn-out operation continues. Part of Route 72 was closed Sunday but reopened later in the afternoon due to the fire.
Residual smoke could be seen from the Atlantic City area to Sandy Hook, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Egg Harbor City resident Nicole Farruggio-Taylor said she was driving over the Lower Bank Bridge in Washington Township around 4:30 on Saturday when she saw a “big plume of smoke” in the sky. She pointed it out to her family members in the car.
“We were speculating that it was a woods fire, or a controlled burn,” she said. “It looked localized from where we saw it from.”
Heavy winds Saturday and recent dry weather made it easy for the wildfire to spread, said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
Rain showers that began Sunday afternoon helped contain the fire, but winds will pick up again in the evening and may make battling the fire more challenging, he said.
“The rain showers have been beneficial today,” he said. “But fire crews will still be dealing with fairly breezy conditions (Sunday night).”
A burning odor was reported as far as North Jersey. The Wycoff and Clark police departments advised residents that visible smoke and the smell of the fire filtered into North Jersey on Sunday morning.
O’Brien said there may have been poor air quality in the path of the smoke plume in North Jersey. The wind will shift from the south to the west Sunday evening, and any lingering smoke will now be directed to the Jersey Shore.
“The trend should be for improvement as containment efforts continue. ... In most areas it wasn’t an issue to begin with because it was a localized plume of reduced air quality,” he said.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents in Burlington and Ocean counties to “remain vigilant.”
“We remind all of those in and around the affected area to remain vigilant, and heed the instructions of safety officials,” Murphy said. “We are grateful for the swift response of the brave men and women who have been working tirelessly overnight to contain the fire to prevent injury and loss of life for our residents.”
Throughout March, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been setting prescribed burns in the Pinelands to get rid of underbrush and leaves that fuel fires in the spring.
Forest fire season typically spans April and May in New Jersey, when there is warm and windy weather, low humidity and increased day length. The fire service managed two controlled burns in Galloway Township last week.
