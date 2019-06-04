MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — All lanes were closed and detoured on U.S. Route 9 in the area of Indian Trail Road after an accident Tuesday morning.
According to an update posted by 511NJ at about 8:30 a.m., there was a downed pole and downed wires on the road in both directions.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday there was no longer a detour on Route 9.
Details on the severity of the accident were not immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
