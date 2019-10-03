VINELAND — Rowan College of South Jersey will host a symposium and rally in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The college is working in partnership with the Office of the Cumberland County Prosecutor, Wilmington University, Georgian Court University, and the Center for Family Services (SERV) for the events, scheduled for Oct. 24 at the Cumberland campus, 3322 College Drive.
The day begins with a Domestic Violence Symposium 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the Luciano Conference Center with a panel discussion, breakout sessions on relevant topics, and a lunch presentation by the Cumberland County prosecutor’s office.
“STAND OUT Against Domestic Violence” takes place on the patio outside the Student Center, beginning at 2:15 p.m. Speakers include Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, representatives from SERV, and those remembering victims lost to domestic violence.
During the events, Rowan College of South Jersey students will collect non-perishable food, clothing and hygiene products for donation to the college’s on-campus student pantry.
All events are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit www.rcsj.edu/stand-out.
