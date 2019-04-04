Protesters with anti-gay signs targeted Rowan University's Glassboro campus Thursday afternoon, university officials said.
University President Ali A. Houshmand issues a public statement Thursday evening on the school's Facebook page.
"Rowan University is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the community and rejects the abhorrent sentiments expressed by the protesters" the statement said.
Houshmand said that the demonstrators quickly drew attention from Rowan students, who countered the provocative speech and signs
Reports say protesters carried signs and wore clothing with anti-gay messages and slogans. According to 6ABC, two students were arrested for throwing sodas at the protester.
Glassboro police were on scene as the protest drew further attention.
Houshmand also said the university is obligated to allow freedom of expression, but does not endorse or condone hate speech.
