Question: I am curious about a small porcelain statue of a ballerina I purchased at a house sale as a gift for my young granddaughter on her upcoming birthday. She takes ballet lessons, and I would like to tell her as much as possible about this figure. It is 8 inches high, 10 inches long, 6 inches wide and kneeling on one leg. The number “2215” is marked under her white tutu. Other marks are “Royal Dux Bohemia” in the center of a raised pink ceramic triangle and she is signed “Vladimir David.” Can you help? — N.R., Gloucester
Answer: Your ballerina was made at the Royal Dux Bohemia Porcelain Manufactory founded in 1860 by Eduard Eichler at Duchov, Bohemia. Known for its high-quality pottery and porcelain figures, the company’s name and location changed frequently over 150 years.
The pink triangle imprint you mention has been used to identify fine Royal Dux pieces since the 1800s, and it remains the company’s mark today. Many original 19th century molds still are used to produce Royal Dux favorite, high-quality items.
Vladimir David, who designed your ballerina, was a sculptor born in Yugoslavia in 1921. During the mid-1950s, David began his collaboration with the Royal Dux Porcelain Factory, and from 1963, he was at the academy there.
Many present asking prices for a Royal Dux ballerina like yours range from $90 to $115, and one recently sold for $110.
Question: Years ago, my mother and some friends visited a clairvoyant woman who came to our town several times a year to do personal readings. During one of the sessions, she gave Mom a lovely sterling silver “spiritual” bracelet set with red-orange carnelian stones. “David Yurman” is printed on the soft, pouch-type cloth bag the bracelet was received in. I would like to know as much as possible about carnelian stones, David Yurman and if the bracelet has any value. — S.E., Millville
Answer: Carnelian is a glassy, translucent reddish-orange quartz stone believed to help timid folks gain courage and speak boldly. Muhammad is said to have worn a silver ring set with a carnelian, and Napoleon also wore one.
Considered an immortal gem, carnelians are found on ornamental jewelry worn since ancient times. Romans used large carnelians set in gold for men’s and women’s rings, and they are the Zodiac stone associated with Taurus, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.
A desirable, warm, inexpensive August birthstone, carnelian is often found on antique jewelry and frequently was engraved and carved for use as cameos.
Popular carnelian jewelry presently includes pendants, lockets, earrings, bracelets set in gold or silver as well as spiritual bracelets made from carnelian beads.
Your bracelet was created by David Yurman Enterprises, a jewelry company founded by David and Sybil Yurman in 1980. With a flagship store in New York City, the firm also has many David Yurman boutiques where fine, innovative jewelry created for women and men is sold.
Recent prices paid for collectible David Yurman bracelets like yours ranged from $68 to the $210 received for a perfect one complete with its David Yurman presentation pouch.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresby alyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
