The 11th annual Run for the Fallen is set to begin Thursday morning.
The run begins at 7:45 a.m., at Sunset Beach in Cape May Point. There will be 72 stops at Hero Markers located throughout the route in Cape May County. The run will continue through the weekend to Sunday, ending at the Gold Star Family monument in Holmdel, Monmouth County.
The New Jersey Run for the Fallen is group of veterans and military supporters who run one mile to honor for each New Jersey service member who died during the Global War on Terror.
The annual event with kick off with an opening ceremony Wednesday night with the Naval Air Station Museum at the Cape May Airport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.