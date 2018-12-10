WILDWOOD — The ‘Pinch the GrYnch’ Boardwalk 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk with participants dressed in festive holiday outfits took place Saturday morning on the Boardwalk.
Runners and walkers who brought a new, unwrapped toy for local children in need paid half price for their registration, $15 instead of $30.
The goal is to collect 3,000 toys for the needy, said John Lynch, the president and founder of the Lunch With Lynch Foundation, which is behind the effort.
Leo Zaccaria, 18, of North Wildwood, finished first and left the rest of the field in the dust with a finishing time for the 5K of 17:39.
— Vincent Jackson
