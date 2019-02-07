While spring was in the air, southeastern New Jersey towns wound up on the medal stand for the coldest temperatures, two days in a row. Here why some Press of Atlantic City towns shivered, while much of the state basked in t-shirt weather.
Strong southerly winds pumped in from the Gulf of Mexico to start off the work week, wiping away from was left from the cold shot of air associated with the polar vortex the week before. According the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network, on Monday, the I-95 corridor soared into the 60s, with places like Hawthrone, in Passaic County, getting up to 64 degrees. A second day of continuing warm, Gulf air saw Oswego Lake, nestled in the Pine Barrens of Burlington County, hit 69 on the thermometer.
However, for much of Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, that spring fever was not spread around equally.
Sure, Hammonton and Vineland joined in the mid-60s fun Monday, but closer to the shore and the temperature plummeted. On Monday, four of the bottom five temperature readings were in the four county area, staying stuck in the 40s.
A day later, on Tuesday, another four of the five were at the bottom of the charts. This time, it was in the 50s. Which did put those areas well above average.
While still in the depths of winter, it is a sign of the annual song and dance much of southeastern New Jersey goes through to reach the summer heat. That is the cooling sea-breeze.
As February arrives, southerly winds from the Gulf of Mexico and tropical Atlantic have all intents in purposes of bringing warmth to the entire Northeast. As noted on Monday and Tuesday, for most places it does, except along the shores.
Take Richmond, Virginia, which lies to the southwest. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday were 67 and 75 degrees, respectively. South Jersey's air was coming in that direction. As it travels over the waters, though, the 30 and 40 something degree regions chill it just enough to keep the first couple miles of inland land near that temperature. So, 50 and 58 it was at Atlantic City Marina it was.
On the Delaware Bay, the situation was ever icier. Fortescue, part of Downe Township in Cumberland County, had the bottom spot in all of New Jersey both days.
The Delaware Bay reported water temperatures around 35 degrees earlier in the week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. High temperature on Monday? 43 degrees, crediting just 8 degrees to the sun and Gulf of Mexico air.
Meanwhile, the buoy near Atlantic City in the Atlantic Ocean reported a water temperature of 37 degrees. The buoy off shore Long Beach Island reported a water temperature of 40. Temperatures wound up a few degrees warmer air.
While a southeast or south wind stunt temperatures on both the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay waters, a southwest wind also does the same on the Delaware Bay communities, perhaps adding insult to injury for those who like t-shirt weather.
