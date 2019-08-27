Wednesday will be the transition day between the cloudy damp weather we’ve had since Sunday and a comfortable stretch of late summer weather.
Easterly winds continue from over the water Wednesday, courtesy of a high-pressure system only now exiting New England. A stationary front to the southeast helps to funnel in this marine air as well.
Could you see a shower in the morning? Sure, but I don’t believe it’s much to write home about unless you 100 percent need it to be dry.
During the afternoon, we’ll get rain from either one or two sources between noon and 8 p.m. The wind direction changes to the south during this time, too.
The first setup would be from the tropical system that will move up the East Coast, but stay well offshore. Some rain should be pulled in from here, bringing pockets of rain to areas near and east of the Garden State Parkway.
The second will be from a cold front moving in from the west. How much energy it still has when it enters here is not certain. However, I’m not very bullish on it bringing a lot of rain.
The story is to be prepared for some rain showers during the day. However, no washouts will be expected.
If you will be along the coast, it won’t be the best beach day again, with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s.
On the mainland, highs will touch 80.
That front will provide for a clean sweep of all this cloudy and damp weather. Conditions will clear out during the evening with a breezy northwest wind. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s.
As we enter into the final stretch of “summer” in South Jersey, we’re going off with a bang. High pressure will be the name of the game, with copious amounts of sunshine throughout.
If you’re on vacation this week and bummed by the lack of ideal beach weather, you’ll get it here. The only difference will be the winds and its influence on temperatures.
You will feel a drying northwest wind Thursday. This will keep the humidity in the dry territory. Highs will be seasonable, between 80-85.
Winds will then turn to the southwest on Friday. The dew point bumps up a bit but by no means will it be sticky. High temperatures do respond, though, sitting in the upper 80s west of the parkway. The shore will remain in the low 80s.
The wind vane then turns to the northeast for Saturday. Unlike our recent stretch of onshore winds, no cloudy weather will be expected.
Rather, expect a sunny sky with moderate temperatures off the gentle breeze, in the upper 70s to around 80.
Finally, do note that minor coastal flood stage will be expected for every p.m. high tide through Saturday. Fortunately, with the exception of Wednesday, all days will barely touch flood stage, making for less problems. Still, watch for road closures or water on the first block or two of bay side roadways.
