Question: Several years after my birth in the 1960s, my grandmother began compiling for me a collection of ceramic figures associated with nursery rhymes and fairy tales. One item noted on her later list of purchases is “Mrs. Rabbit and Son Peter” followed by “P3646 Royal Doulton.” The two-figure, 3½-inch high piece shows Mrs. Rabbit in a long blue dress and white kitchen apron gently helping Peter put on his jacket. I will appreciate any information you can provide about the gift, its age, maker and possible value. — H.C., Belleplain
Answer: Founded in 1815 in Lambeth, England, the Doulton Lambeth pottery originally made utilitarian salt-glazed stoneware. During the 1800s, when the firm’s name was changed to Doulton & Co., it began creating salt-glazed decorative and artistic wares and by 1871, a studio where pieces were signed and dated had developed.
At the beginning of the 20th century, Doulton became popular for its production of stoneware, ceramic figures, vases and other ornamental items. The company went public in 1899 and in 1901, the Royal Doulton name was approved by England’s King Edward VII. By that time, vast numbers of tableware and decorative items made from stoneware to quality bone china were produced by the firm, and figurines became important products throughout the 20th century.
Royal Doulton bought England’s Beswick Pottery in 1969 and reintroduced Beswick’s Bunnykins line of anthropomorphic rabbits originally made in 1934. A popular English tableware product, the nursery dishes and collectible figurines originated as the artwork of Sister Barbara Baily, a nun. Sister Barbara provided illustrations to the Doulton & Co. designers who used them on the children’s dishes.
The line depicted Mr. and Mrs. Bunnykins and other rabbits wearing human clothes. Transfer-printed on white china, it showed small town English scenes. Earliest pieces were signed “Barbara Vernon,” the nun’s former name. They are rare and prized, once used by Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, and as gifts in middle-class English homes.
The Bunnykins design was retired in WWII and reintroduced in 1969. It continued to be produced in England until 2005 and later was made in Asia. Bunnykins 1930 pieces have become very rare. A Mrs. Bunnykins and Peter Figurine P3646 Beatrix Potter by Royal Doulton set sold for $300 last year.
Question: I recently did some shopping in Philadelphia and discovered a costume store that was closing. I bought a lovely old dark purple silk ladies’ fan in perfect condition. It is 8½ inches long and 16 inches wide when open. Its wood sticks, punch-work border and silk tassel are like new. “Edmund Soper Hunt” is hand-printed on the fan’s $10 price tag, but the shop’s saleslady had no idea who he was. Can you help? — A.C., Woodbine
Answer: You purchased one of the very collectible mid- to late-1890s ladies’ fans made at America’s first hand fan factory located in Massachusetts. It was founded by Edmund Soper Hunt, whose inventions brought him gold medals throughout the world. Hunt’s first patent for a handheld fan was issued in 1868. Initially made of painted linen mounted on wood sticks, Hunt’s fans eventually were produced in paper versions decorated with punch-work art and gold leaf sticks.
In 1878, Hunt’s brother and Frank Allen obtained the manufacture of Edmund’s fans and by 1885, the factory was renamed The Allen Fan Factory. As the firm grew, it became internationally famous for the artwork that decorated its fans. The Allen Fan Company closed in 1910.
An 1870 Edmund Soper Hunt fan similar to yours brought $65 this year.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
