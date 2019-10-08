MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A safe surrender event is coming to the Whitesboro section of the township next week, giving those with nonviolent warrants in Atlantic and Cape May counties an opportunity to have them cleared.
The event, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, is going to be coupled with an expungement seminar, according to a news release from the judiciary. It’s hosted by the judiciary with Christ Gospel Church and the Coalition for a Safe Community.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Carolyn Shivers just wanted to be a grandma again.
Judges will be able to address payment plans for municipal courts, as well as traffic tickets, criminal complaints, child support and family court complaints, according to a flyer for the event. Participants should bring a form of government-issued identification, like a driver’s license, photo or school ID, or a birth certificate.
If a warrant cannot be recalled, participants have the opportunity to safely surrender if they choose to do so.
The expungement seminar will focus on eligibility, time requirements, how to file, what happens at an expungement hearing and more, according to the release. Registration is required for the seminar with a Wednesday deadline. To register, contact Karen Michael at 609-402-0100, extension 47866, or at Atl.CapeHelp@njcourts.gov.
ATLANTIC CITY — Both of the first-floor ballrooms of the All Wars Memorial Building were pac…
Several social service agencies will also be at the event to provide information about community resources like employment services, vocational training, the Motor Vehicle Commission, mental health and substance abuse treatment groups, as well as legal, housing and veterans assistance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.