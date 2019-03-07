It'll be a blue sky, some white clouds and a big yellow sun as the green comes on for the 30th Annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Atlantic City.
Rain and snow showers will be around for the second half of Friday and into the night. However, the little snow that we see from that should be melted for the parade. Luck of the Irish? You bet.
Saturday's Forecast
An area of high pressure and a ridge of high pressure aloft will party on into South Jersey. When the sun rises on Saturday, temperatures will be around 30 degrees in Atlantic City. As people start making their way to the boardwalk and filling in late morning, a jacket, your favorite green beads and a kilt will do. Winds will be light, but off the ocean, keeping it a little cooler than those on the mainland.
The parade, which begins on the Boardwalk at Rhode Island Avenue, will begin at 12 p.m. and end around 4 p.m. near Arkansas Avenue. Here's the hour by hour forecast for then:
12 p.m.: Partly sunny and 44 degrees. Northeast wind under 10 mph.
1 p.m.: Partly sunny and 46 degrees. Northeast wind under 10 mph.
2 p.m.: Partly sunny and 48 degrees. Northeast wind under 10 mph.
3 p.m.: Partly sunny and 47 degrees. Northeast wind under 10 mph.
4 p.m.: Partly sunny and 44 degrees. Northeast wind under 10 mph.
Of course, the celebration just doesn't stop at Arkansas Avenue. If you will be pub crawling through the evening, temperatures will slide through the 40s and reach the upper 30s by midnight. Winds will turn to the southeast. You won't notice it, but you'll notice the clouds piling on in.
As soon as the clock strikes midnight, our luck likely will run dry, as it turns wet. A large storm system in the Plains will will up the cups of South Jerseyans empty glasses. Rain will pour down over the region, which continues into most of the day on Sunday.
Last Year
If the forecast feels like Deja Vu again, you wouldn't be wrong.
Last year's parade took place on March 10. The morning low was in the upper 20s, with a high in the mid-40s. A bright blue sky took us through the day.
History Says
All in all, we'll be right around an average day for March 9. At Atlantic City International Airport, the morning low starts off at 30 degrees, rising up to an afternoon high of 49. A combination of A.C. Airport and Atlantic City Marina shows that measureable rainfall happens 25 percent of years. Though rainfall over a tenth of an inch, enough to drive some people away, has a 12 percent chance in occurring during any one year.
Want to feel even luckier? March 8 and March 10 both have a higher likelihood of precipitation than March 9, by a considerable amount. If the parade was a day earlier or later, there would be a 33 and 31 percent chance.
We're typically more green than white on the date, too. Only 4 percent of years have seen measurable snow. The last time was way back in 1984.
