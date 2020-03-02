Flights leave Atlantic City Airport

ATLANTIC CITY – A Salem County woman was caught Friday with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets by a Transportation Security Administration officier at Atlantic City International Airport, according to news released Monday by the administration.

The Transportation Security Administration, commonly known as TSA, officer spotted the gun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine inside of a carry-on bag, the administration said.

TSA notified the airport police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and detained the woman for questioning before releasing her, the administration said. The woman's name and age were not released.

It was the first gun caught at the airport so far this calendar year. Last year TSA officers caught two firearms at the airport’s checkpoint, the administration said.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter, the administration said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality, the administration said.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018, the administration said.

Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded, the administration said.

As a reminder, individuals who bring firearms to a security checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags, the administration said.

