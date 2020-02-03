Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sam Young speaks at a Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City event Oct. 11, 2018. The chairman of the Board at the club was recently appointed chairman of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo talks about his congressional career Monday at the opening of an exhibit of his mementos.
Sam Young, former naval aviator and President and Chief Executive Officer of Tilton Fitness Management, was appointed Chairman of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park at its reorganization meeting Jan. 30.
The board also voted to appoint former Congressman Frank LoBiondo to the NARTP board, according to a press release from NARTP. LoBiondo's appointment must be finalized by a vote of the Stockton University board, because the tech park is an auxiliary organization of Stockton,
Young replaces Edward Salmon, chairman for nine years, who will continue to serve on the NARTP as a Board Member Emeritus.
“As a naval aviator and officer, Sam has a unique background and valuable leadership experience. He will be an asset ... in his new role as chairman," Salmon said in the press release. "With the recent addition to the board of Dr. Doug Stanley from the National Institute of Aerospace; David Sweet, a retired Boeing Executive; and Lauren Moore, Executive Director of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance, the NARTP is well positioned to advance."
Young said his background flying A-6 Intruders off aircraft carriers "gives me some perspective in operating in the national air space system."
"Flying has always been a passion — will be until the day I die," Young said.
Young has served on the NARTP Board for more than 10 years. He recently retired as a captain in the United States Navy Reserve after holding numerous command and senior staff positions, including command tours in support of United States European Command, Sixth Fleet, Second Fleet, and the Center for Naval Leadership.
Young has chaired the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and now chairs the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.
Young is also a member of the OceanFirst Bank Board of Directors.
Young said he is grateful to outgoing Chairman Ed Salmon and Vice Chairman Anne Harlan, who "guided the organization through some of its most difficult and challenging times. If it were not for their dedication and hard work we would not be where we are today.”
Harlan is also stepping down after serving on the NARTP Board since its inception. Retired USAF Major General Mark L. Loeben was appointed as Vice Chairman. Harlan will continue to serve as a Board Member Emeritus.
Stephen M. Mazur was reappointed as Treasurer.
LoBiondo played a leading role in the initial development of the NARTP. As a Congressman, he served as a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee from 1997 to 2019, as Chairman of the Aviation Subcommittee from 2013 to 2019, and Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee from 2001 to 2011, according to the release.
Tilton Fitness develops, owns and operates commercial and hospital-affiliated, medically integrated health and fitness centers, including eight centers in southern and central New Jersey.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
