Saturday will have everything many people, would say goes into a perfect summer day. Sunday looks pretty good, too, but then we turn into a summery, unsettled pattern that will result in showers and storms.
We’ll still have that clean, dry airmass to start off Saturday. High pressure will have just moved offshore at this time, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s to around 60 degrees to start off. Overall, extremely comfortable.
We’ll keep that vibe going in the day.
Lower Cape May Regional High School, June 14, 4:30 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Buena Regional High School, June 14, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Southern Regional High School, June 14, 6 p.m.
Partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-70s
Ocean City High School, June 17, 4 p.m.
Likely dry and breezy with some sun. Humid with temperatures at or just above 80.
Pinelands Regional High School, June 17, 5:30 p.m.
Scattered showers and storms. Humid, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Hammonton High School, June 17, 6 p.m.
Spotty showers and storms with areas of sun. Warm and humid. Temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Middle Township, June 18, 3:30 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s/
Cumberland Regional High School, June 18, 5 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky, with temperatures in the mid-80s.
Pleasantville High School, June 18, 5:15 p.m.
Partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. Very warm and sticky with temperatures in thew low to mid-80s.
Vineland High School, June 19. 5:15 p.m.
Mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. Temperatures in the upper 70s.
Millville high School, June 20, 5:30 p.m.
Millville will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, June 20, 6 p.m.
ACIT will also be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be around 80.
Mainland Regional High School, June 20, 6:30 p.m.
The window for storms will become more focused with time. However, Mainland, too, will be trying to dodge scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Egg Harbor Township High School, June 21, 4:20 p.m.
As they say, good things happen to those who wait. A dry day finally looks on tap. Expect a partly sunny sky, with temperatures around 8.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Plentiful sunshine will be present. Temperatures will be warm, around to 80 degrees.
The beaches will see OK swimming conditions, and the humidity will stay on the lower side.
The only caveat will be the breezy winds, gusting to around 30 mph. Besides some sand flying on the beach, it will not play a huge role in the day.
The evening will be good, as temperatures fall through the 70s after dark.
Clouds will be on the rise, as a cold front will approach from the west. No rain is expected, and you can leave the windows open at night.
That cold front will then hang in interior New England from Sunday until Thursday.
This will bring an increase in dew points to our area and put us at risk for showers and storms. While steady periods of rain will only come when a defined piece of energy comes through, each afternoon and evening will bring the risk for showers and storms.
Here’s the breakdown:
We’ll still be too new into the pattern Sunday to bring storms. Therefore, I am going with a dry, mix of sun and clouds for the day. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, with just a touch of humidity. So the grill, pool, beach or golf with Dad will look to be OK.
Sunday night, one of those defined pieces of energy will move in. Scattered activity will be present, likely from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. No severe weather will be likely, but if you’re going to the Philly area or northern New Jersey, there may be.
Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. The mornings will be dry, with a good amount of sunshine. Some clouds will build in during the afternoon on a southwest wind. Temperatures will be above average, in the mid- to upper 80s inland. The shore will be in the low 80s.
There won’t be enough of a storm chance to cancel plans. However, plan on hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon and evening. A low risk of severe weather will be present that I’ll fine tune as we get closer.
Another solid piece of energy will pass Wednesday with a low-pressure system.
Showers and storms will be possible at any point. No washout will be likely, but if you’re needing a solid chunk of dry time, Wednesday, sadly, won’t be the day for it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.