The rain, wind and coastal flooding from Saturday are over. In its place will be dry weather, and plenty of it, as multiple high pressure systems pass through during the week.
Sunday will be a fairly bright start to the day.
Temperatures will start in the mid-30s in Buena and the mainland, with upper 30s in Brigantine and the shore. The low pressure that brought the stormy weather to parts of Saturday will move into Atlantic Canada. We’ll still be under its influence, but only in the form of northwest winds.
No rain or snow will be around for the day. Some clouds will fill in during the afternoon, but that’s it. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, so a little above average for this time of the year. Anything outdoors you didn’t get to Saturday will be OK for Sunday.
It’ll be a typical Sunday evening here. Temperatures will not be unusual, sliding into the 30s, and it will be partly cloudy. In the weather world, we call this “boring;” you would call it quiet. Overnight lows will be around 32 inland, with the upper 30s at the shore.
Low pressure will still hang around Eastern Canada. However, a high-pressure system in the Canadian Prairies will push this out. Between the two systems, a weak front.
We’ll have intervals of clouds and sun during the day. There will be a chance of a rain shower. However, more than likely, it will stay to our west. There’ll be a bit of a breezy, shifting from the west to the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
The clouds will clear out Monday night, and we’ll have a star-filled sky. Just a jacket will do if you’re heading out at night. We’ll be in the 30s for much of the night, with a Tuesday morning low around 30 inland and mid-30s at the shore.
As you may have picked up from Sunday and Monday’s forecast, with weather so dry and quiet, you have time to talk about every little detail for the day. However, I’ll group together the rest of the week.
Wednesday through Friday will all be about the same. We’ll be mostly to partly sunny all three days. Mornings will start in the 20- to 25-degree range on the mainland, with the shore starting 27-32 degrees. High pressure will stiff-arm any rain or snow to the south. Highs will be at or just above average, in the low to mid-40s. Bundle up, but take some time to soak up the sun.
A quick peek at next week does show a storm system at least nearby. All scenarios are on the table for this (yes, snow will not be ruled out), though coastal flooding is what I’m more certain about at this point than anything.
