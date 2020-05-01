Saturday may qualify for the best weekend day of the year to date with plentiful sunshine and 70s and 60s for afternoon highs. Some wet weather will arrive Sunday, but a washout will not be likely.
High pressure, anchored in the Deep South, will provide the U.S. with a splendid day to be outside. With state parks and golf courses opening up, it couldn’t have come at a better time. Though, I would be remiss to say we should all enjoy safely.
Temperatures will start at or just above 50 degrees. We’ll have plenty of sunshine as a front overnight dried out the atmosphere. After a breezy night, winds will diminish quickly this morning.
The sunshine will continue. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 70s inland, with upper 60s at the shore. A northwesterly wind should pin the seabreeze back for much of the day. Make sure to put on sunscreen, because burn time will be 30 minutes.
It’ll then be a nice evening to leave the windows open. Temperatures will slowly slide through the 60s. Clouds will build in after 5 p.m. and be cloudy by midnight. A low-pressure system moving through eastern Canada will provide us with two rounds of showers Sunday.
The first one will be from 5 to 11 a.m. However, we’ll be mostly, if not completely dry. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s.
Then, we will get a break for a few hours. Some peeks of sunshine will come through as it warms up to near 70 in Woodbine and the mainland, with mid-60s in Wildwood and the shore.
Off-and-on showers will flare back up after 2 p.m. Brief outdoor activities will be fine, but nothing longer than an hour, unless you will be OK with the rain risk.
Showers will continue into the night beginning at 11 p.m. and ending at 2 a.m. Monday.
The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public wor…
A breezy northwest wind will blow after the showers.
Monday will see sustained winds of 15 mph, with gusts near 30. Temperatures will start between 50 and 55 degrees, rising to mid- and upper 60s. Expect a blend of clouds and sun for the day, with more sunshine during the morning.
Finally, based on what I’ve heard on social media, many people are happy that April’s weather is in the rearview mirror. I suppose five severe wind events and a chilly second half of the month will do that to you.
Atlantic City International Airport was 0.9 degrees below average. Maybe that is not as low as you would have thought. That mild first half really propped the temperature up. If you just took the second half of the month, it would be the fourth coldest on record dating to 1943. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City was 1.4 degrees below average and also had a 15-day streak of below average temperatures.
Rainfall was generally 15% to 20% above average.
