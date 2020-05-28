Friday will be another cloudy, soupy but mostly dry day. A cold front late Friday night into Saturday will bring thunderstorms and potentially heavy rain, with a stretch of comfortable, bright days ahead.
Temperatures Friday morning will be straight up balmy. Morning lows will range from the low 60s along the foggy shoreline to the upper 60s on the mainland. In fact, we will be within striking range of a record temperature at Millville Executive Airport — the daily warmest low temperature. That was 69 degrees in 2012. I’ll be watching. The Atlantic City International Airport number to reach is 72 degrees, also in 2012, but I don’t believe we’ll get there.
Similar to Thursday, it will be a mostly cloudy, humid day. However, it will also be without much rainfall. High pressure will remain anchored to the northeast of Bermuda, and we’ll have just enough high pressure to get us through the day without needing the umbrella much. Expect hit-or-miss showers and storms at any point. However, they will be more miss than hit. The shore may wind up completely dry, thanks to the stabilizing sea breeze.
On a south-southwest wind, highs should be near or above 80 degrees pretty much everywhere away from the Delaware Bayshore and Atlantic Ocean shoreline. The shore itself will be around 70 degrees, with 60s along the immediate Delaware Bay.
You’ll want the air conditioning on the mainland Friday evening. Temperatures will remain mild and, without the cooling ocean breeze, will get stuffy. Still, we will be mostly dry as we wait for a cold front to pass, bringing a higher storm risk.
The timing of the cold front, and storms, will be 2 to 4 a.m. Saturday. From this time, until between 10 a.m. and noon, scattered showers and storms will be around. No severe weather will be likely. However, the atmosphere is pretty full with moisture, and any storm can bring quick road flooding.
Once the front passes, we’ll see afternoon clearing. However, while you may think temperatures would fall behind the front, that won’t be true Saturday. Between still having plenty of daylight to work with and warm air aloft, high temperatures will actually hurdle just over 80 degrees again on the mainland. The shore should be a bit warmer than Friday, getting into the low and mid-70s, as northwesterly winds pin the sea breeze back.
The air conditioner can go off on a mainly clear Saturday night. We’ll fall into the 70s during the evening. Sunday morning lows will be in the upper 50s.
We’ll then kick off a stretch of mild to warm days, clear skies and low humidity. Sunday through Tuesday will all be wonderful ones to grill, do an outdoor project or go for a stroll on the boardwalk. All three will be between sunny and partly sunny. Mainland highs will be 70 to 75 degrees. The shore will be 65 to 70, so not beach weather, but comfortable.
