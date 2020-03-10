Five more people have tested “presumed positive” for the new coronavirus since Sunday aftern…

FAQ: AtlantiCare answers questions about coronavirus

What should I do if I think my child, a loved one or I have the Flu, COVID-19 or another respiratory illness?

Among the most important message we are sharing with our community is that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 80 percent those who might be impacted by COVID-19 would experience what is most like the common cold. To protect others and yourself, you should call your primary care provider or pediatrician for guidance if you or a child in your care has symptoms. He or she can tell you whether you or your child needs to come to the office or other medical setting or have supportive care at home.

Remember, when you are ill, stay home from work, school, and other social settings, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands often, and call your healthcare provider for direction before you seek care.

What can I do to protect myself and my family from Flu, Coronavirus, and other viruses?

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not hands.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use 60 percent or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Keep your hands away from your face.

Stay home when sick, except to seek care. Call your healthcare provider before visiting an office or other medical setting.

Call your primary care or pediatric provider for direction if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes, vomiting and diarrhea.

If you need a primary care provider or pediatrician and do not have one, the AtlantiCare Access Center can help you to find one. The number is 1-888-569-1000.

Anticipate wearing a mask to protect others when you get to your healthcare provider’s office.

Review and follow CDC and NJDOH travel advisories when planning travel. Avoid travel to areas with widespread transmission of COVID-19.

If you become ill after returning from travel, call your healthcare provider before going to a doctor’s office, urgent care, or emergency department of a hospital.

Practice good self-care by getting enough sleep, exercise, and good nutrition, and managing stress.

Where can people get the most accurate information about coronavirus?

If you have questions or concerns about COVID-19, call the New Jersey Department of Health, call or visit the following sites.

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

- New Jersey Department of Health

- New Jersey Hospital Association

- Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) and Coronavirus Hotline

- NJPIES Public Call Center – 1-800-222-1222 (1-800-962-1253 for those calling from outside New Jersey)

AtlantiCare’s website – atlanticare.org - includes updates, videos, blogs, and about Coronavirus and Flu and links to the above sites.

Additionally, we are sharing information and updates through social media to reinforce the importance of handwashing and other activities in preventing spread of illness.

What should pregnant women and parents of infants and young children do to protect themselves and their families from COVID 19?

Take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses to yourself, infants and young children, and your family by doing the following:

Keep yourself and the child in your care away from people who are sick as much as you can.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze—throw the tissue away after you use it, and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs often spread this way.

Do not allow anyone to hold a baby or young child until he or she has washed his or her hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or has used alcohol sanitizer with 60 percent or more alcohol.

Always wash hands before feeding a baby or expressing breast milk.

If you are sick with respiratory virus, avoid contact with others, including your baby or child. Consider arranging for another caregiver to care for the child if possible.

Avoid travel to areas with widespread transmission of COVID 19.

Clean and disinfect household objects and surfaces in your home.

If you are going to seek care for a Flu-like illness, call the healthcare provider first to get direction.

Should I go to work?

If you are sick, it is important call your physician and to stay home from work and other public settings. Remain out of work until you are free from a fever for at least 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications and able to control coughs and sneezes.

Practice and model safe respiratory behaviors for your employees, supervisors, and colleagues and customer. Employers who support this approach can help ensure disease does not spread and disrupt business any further. Additionally, patrons who are sick should refrain from visiting the business. Be an infection prevention steward. Encourage business owners, managers and staff to have alcohol-based hand sanitizing stations throughout the establishment.

How is AtlantiCare caring for people who think they might have flu, coronavirus, or other viruses?

AtlantiCare is following the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) guidelines for monitoring and caring for people who might be at risk for coronavirus (COVID 19), flu, and other viruses and respiratory illnesses. This includes following CDC guidelines for screening and asking patients who come to our Emergency departments, Urgent Care centers, Primary and Specialty care offices, and other clinical locations to wear a mask if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

We continue to urge the community to take Flu precautions, including by getting a Flu shot. The most positive Flu tests in a one week period that we saw in our Emergency departments at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland and Atlantic City campuses were the week of January 28 to February 5, when 195 patients tested positive. The age range has been four months to 89 years old. Of those who tested positive, 73 percent had not had a flu shot.

Does AtlantiCare have visitor restrictions place?

AtlantiCare has had enhanced visitor restrictions in place at our hospital campuses and our Cancer Care Institute’s two locations since December due to widespread influenza activity in our region. Children under the age of 14 are restricted form visiting those areas. Those with confirmed flu, flu-like illnesses, and or signs/symptoms of illness (fever plus cough, sore throat, shortness of breath) are always prohibited from visiting our hospital campuses and Cancer Care Institute.

Our prevention measures, which we practice every day throughout all our sites, are not isolated to novel coronavirus, as Flu, pneumonia, and other types of respiratory viruses are circulating in our region at this time.

Does AtlantiCare Clinical Lab draw the test for COVID 19?

AtlantiCare Clinical Laboratory does not collect or process specimens for COVID-19 testing at this time. AtlantiCare sends its samples to the New Jersey Department of Health lab for testing when the strict criteria for a person under investigation for COVID-19 are met.

Do AtlantiCare’s Emergency departments, Urgent Care centers, and Primary and Specialty Care providers test for COVID 19?

AtlantiCare follows the NJDOH’s surveillance and testing criteria. We ask patients who have respiratory illness about their travel history and whether they have had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and evaluate whether they need testing based on that history and their symptoms. We follow the NJDOH’s testing criteria closely, and do not offer testing for COVID-19 in any other circumstances.

We also consider causes of all respiratory illness, including influenza, bacterial pneumonia, and many other seasonal respiratory viruses when evaluating people’s symptoms. Based on that information, and in consultation with the Atlantic, Cape May, Camden, Burlington, or Ocean County Health Department (depending where we have treated the patient), if a patient should meet the NJDOH’s person under investigation criteria for testing, then and only then, would we test for COVID-19 at this time. We would then send the specimen to the NJDOH testing lab.

What is AtlantiCare doing to prepare for/prevent spread of COVID-19?

AtlantiCare has been and continues to monitor and prepare for a possible increase in patients due to Flu and other viral illnesses, including Coronavirus. Information and guidelines from the CDC and New Jersey Department of Health and our internal experts are rapidly evolving. We are committed to providing factual information to our patients, staff, providers and all the communities we serve as we work to prevent spread of Flu, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and other illnesses.

Our Emergency Management, Infection Prevention, and Occupational Health teams are at the forefront of our planning. This includes reinforcing and supporting prevention measures we practice every day throughout all our sites and providing the factual information about prevention of Flu, Coronavirus and illnesses for our community, staff, and providers.

Is AtlantiCare prepared to care for patients?

AtlantiCare has a policy and plan for potential influx of flu and other illnesses that addresses how it cares for patients, doctors, staff, and the community. Our plan for caring for a possible increase in patients includes working with federal, state, county, and local emergency management and other officials, as well as vendors, suppliers and community partners to ensure we have the resources to care for our community. We regularly hold drills to ensure our preparedness for an increase in patients related to weather, illness and other incidents.