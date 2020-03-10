US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 USCDCP

A trip to the Camden Aquarium Tuesday for first grade students in the Dennis Township School District has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a note on the district’s website.

The decision was based on the recommendation from the Cape May County Department of Health, according to the site.

So far, there are 11 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus across the state. Only two patients are under investigation in Cumberland County; no cases have been discovered in Atlantic or Cape May counties.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state’s response to the disease, caused by the novel coronavirus, as five more people tested presumed positive for the disease.

South Jersey schools are continuing to prepare for the spread of the disease, including cancelling international travel and preparing for the possibility of home instruction.

The Vineland Public School District in Cumberland County has canceled all international trips until further notice, and is requiring a special permission slip for trips within the country in addition to slips already signed, according to the district’s website.

However, all trips “are subject to cancellation at any point given the evolving nature of this situation,” according to the site.

Monmouth University canceled all classes, including face-to-face, hybrid and online, starting Monday through spring break.

A student had contacted the school’s Heath Services to report flu-like symptoms and was taken to the Monmouth Medical Center for evaluation, according to the school’s website. There was no additional information available.

Administrators asked faculty and staff to come in to work to prepare for the possibility of virtual instruction, at least temporarily, starting March 23.

State officials have scheduled a briefing at noon Tuesday to discuss developments as COVID-19 cases spread across the state.

Appearing for the briefing will be Lt. Governor Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, state Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan and Director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Jared Maples.

It will be livestreamed here.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center officials said Monday that they are continuously monitoring and preparing for a possible increase in patients due to the flu and other viral illnesses, including the coronavirus.

“Information and guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and New Jersey Department of Health and our internal experts are rapidly evolving,” Dr. Manish Trivedi said. “We are committed to providing factual information to our patients, staff, providers and all the communities we serve as we work to prevent spread of Flu, Coronavirus (COVID-19), and other illnesses.”

Trivedi, the director of AtlantiCare’s Division of Infectious Diseases, said that the hospital has a policy and plan in place for a potential influx of patients due to the disease, including working with “federal, state, county, and local emergency management and other officials, as well as vendors, suppliers and community partners to ensure we have the resources to care for our community.”

Also on Monday, Persichilli had a conference call with over 400 longterm care facility officials throughout the state to outline preparedness steps, including the screening and restriction of visitors if necessary.

“Nursing homes and other longterm care facilities take care of one of the most vulnerable populations,” Persichilli said. “Much is still unknown about the virus, but what we have seen so far is that it has been mostly older adults and those with underlying conditions who have had the most severe disease, so it imperative that facilities take steps to prepare.”

There are more than 350 nursing homes across the state.

COVOID-19: What you need to know about the new coronavirus in South Jersey

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments