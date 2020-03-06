Coronavirus

Five schools in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, were closed Friday over fears of COVID-19, officials said.

Central Bucks School District officials were told Thursday night that individuals within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“After consulting with local and state health authorities, and out of an abundance of caution, CBSD has decided to close 5 schools today,” according to the post. “Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend will be closed today for students, teachers and staff.”

There have been no cases of the disease reported to the Centers for Disease Control, according to their website.

