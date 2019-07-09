SEA ISLE CITY — Three city fire officials have resigned after several fires in the shore town sparked a state investigation, according to reports.
The state's Division of Fire Safety recently started looking at the volunteer Fire Department in Sea Isle City after a number of large fires and an anonymous complaint.
Officials said the probe found the fire chief and his two assistant chiefs lacked the proper certifications for "incident command." They were replaced by three people who have proper certifications.
The move comes as many Sea Isle residents continue to push for full-time firefighters and have voiced concerns over response times.
City officials have not commented on the change in Fire Department leadership.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
