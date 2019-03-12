A Cape May County native was among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopia Airlines crash Sunday on its way to Nairobi, Kenya.
Matt Vecere, 43, was one of eight Americans killed.
Originally from Sea Isle City, Vecere graduated from Stockton University in 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Vecere was most recently living in California and working as a Content Writer for a Los Angeles-area company, IQAir.
The company acknowledged his death on Twitter.
"IQAir is greatly saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Matt Vecere who was on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," the company tweeted. "Matt was a great writer and an avid surfer with a passion for helping others. Our hearts are with Matt's family and all who lost their lives in this tragedy."
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash after locating the black boxes from the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8. More than a dozen airlines have grounded their Max 8s until more information is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.