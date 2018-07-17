Craig, Joe and Mayor Desiderio
Meteorologist Joe Martucci is joined by Press Photographer Craig Matthews and Sea Isle City Mayor Lenoard C. Desiderio at the City Hall. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

It was a sunny and humid day as I made my 33rd stop On The Road in Sea Isle City. When you talk about people who love their community, Mayor Lenny Desiderio ranks near the top. His first words to me (we've met before)

"Joe, welcome back to the capital of Cape May County!"

It was going to be a fun time. We walked around a few blocks, stopping at Steak Out for breakfast. While we were there, he had no shortage of stories of all the celebrities who have lived in the city, the parties, fesitvals and events his town hosts, as well as his relationship to the rest of Cape May County. As the Mayor since 1993 and county Freeholder since 2002, he certaintly has the inside scoop. 

I ordered three eggs with scrapple and waffle fries (recommended to me by the mayor) and we started to get to the interview. He answers why Sea Isle is the capital of Cape May County is his eyes, the importance of his monthly Mayor's Message, the diversity of people who come here, and more.

And by more, I mean a return of a segment from back in our Vineland stop - the Italian Lightning Round. Food just provides the perfect back drop to this... He talks about the traditional seven fishes at Christmas dishes, whether he prefers hot or sweet sausage and the classic, sauce or gravy question. As always, he explains why Sea Isle City is a South Jersey Special. 

Following that, we stopped at their three year old City Hall building. Check out my Instagram or Twitter to see the pride Mayor Desiderio has in the building and the community. They have views from *everywhere* in the building (you'll see what I mean on Instagram.

I truly appreciated the time he and Katherine Custer, Director of Community Relations, took to talk to us. He's a busy person, especially during the summer. He spent 2.5 hours to have the word out about the city. That, in it of itself, may be why Sea Isle City is a South Jersey Special. 

