SEA ISLE CITY — Paving on Sea Isle Boulevard will begin Friday and may cause road detours and delays.

If temperatures are not too cold, paving will begin at 7 a.m. just east of the northbound Garden State Parkway entrance ramp, extending to near Ludlam's Thoroughfare Bridge. Road lanes will remain open.

Paving is expected to continue into Saturday morning, Cape May County officials said. The work may cause delays.

Work was expected to begin Tuesday but was rescheduled due to delays associated with the weekend's winter storm, county officials said. The county may revise its plans by noon Thursday based on forecasts.

State and city police will be on site to help maintain and control traffic. 

