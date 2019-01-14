SEA ISLE CITY — Paving on Sea Isle Boulevard will continue this week and may cause road detours and delays.
If temperatures are not too cold, paving will begin 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area just east of the northbound Garden State Parkway entrance ramp, extending to near Ludlam's Thoroughfare Bridge. Road lanes will remain open.
Starting at 5 p.m. and extending through the night and into the early hours of Wednesday, the ramp to Old Sea Isle Boulevard will be closed for paving and traffic will be limited later in the night to one lane.
Another paving crew will be paving the roadway near the northbound parkway entrance ramp starting at 10 p.m. and lasting to potentially 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The work may cause delays, Cape May County officials said.
Early Wednesday morning, the paved roads will be striped, or painted, from about 2 to 8 a.m. Drivers should expect delays and lane shifts.
State Police and city police will be on site to help maintain and control traffic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.