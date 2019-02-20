SEA ISLE CITY – Police here are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man accused of aggravated assault over the weekend.
Police say around 9:10 p.m. Saturday at the La Costa Lounge on Landis Avenue a slim, white male around six feet tall assaulted someone.
“The victim was rendered unconscious,” police said.
The suspect had short brown hair, and wore dark pants with a light green jacket and black-and-white Vans brand shoes.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Sea Isle Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 609-263-4311.
