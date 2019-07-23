SEA ISLE CITY — City officials are pushing back after the state Division of Fire Safety issued cease-and-desist letters to three top-ranking fire officials in June saying they did not have the proper training to hold leadership positions in the city's volunteer department.
The city now puts the blame on the state in a statement it released Tuesday that "exonerates" Fire Chief Frank Edwardi Sr., and says he is working to re-submit his certificates to "clear his name."
“He's going to be submitting those things shortly," said Police Chief Thomas McQuillen, who oversees the volunteer fire department as the public safety director. "Our position is that he was certified to have served as the fire chief."
Edwardi, and his two assistants, Mike Ryan and Mike Tighe were removed in June after the state said it they were found to not be certified for "incident command," New Jersey Advance Media first reported in early July.
The city stated in its news release that the state "erroneously" concluded that Edwardi did not have the required certificates and issued a letter of removal.
The state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the division, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"The City makes no statement as to how the State lost Fire Chief Edwardi's certificates and came to that mistaken conclusion," the release reads.
Louis Kilmer, of the Division of Fire Safety, said last week that fire departments are responsible for keeping training certifications.
In an interview with nj.com earlier this month, Edwardi said he never took the required training and the city never told him he needed them.
According to the city, Edwardi, who held the position as chief for eight years, had not actively lead the department in over a year due to health reasons.
Emails received through an Open Public Records request show that McQuillen, who oversees the volunteer fire department as the public safety director, communicated with Craig Augustoni of the Division of Fire Safety over the spring about getting firefighters up-to-date in their training, an inquiry the state says was prompted by an anonymous complaint.
Augustoni said those that did not have the proper certificates, or did not produce them for review, could not be certified as firefighters.
At the city council meeting Tuesday morning, Business Administrator George Savastano responded to a homeowner’s question for the city to clarify the timeline of when exactly the three firefighters were reinstated to their positions.
“It wasn’t reinstatement,” he said. “As far as we are concerned, they were the opposite of reinstated. They were never un-instated.”
The officials' departure comes at a time when the Fire Department, and the city, have been scrutinized for their response to a number of destructive fires, including one in November in which an 89-year-old resident died.
During the council meeting, homeowner John Divney asked that the city be more open with residents after he says fires and fire department issues continue to be a topic in the town.
“I get a sense that you’re not disclosing to us what’s happening,” Divney said. “We haven't really heard any of the reasons why these fires happen. We gave you a good idea: to have a white paper, a review. Let us know why these things happen, what’s going on, etc."
In response, Savastano read out a list of the causes of the fires the town has experienced in the last eight months with information he said came from the county fire marshal.
Divney and city officials said they don't want the blame to fall on the firefighters themselves.
"Our volunteers do one hell of a job," Divney said. "I don’t want that to be overlooked and get misinterpreted when all this goes on."
McQuillen said that there are still 33 certified firefighters on the department and there is an acting command structure in place in the city. The department will hold elections to choose officer in November, in accordance with its bylaws.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.