SEA ISLE — City leaders, police and justice system experts will lead an awareness event next month on the dangers of marijuana and vaping.
The free interactive presentation, "What's Smoking in New Jersey," is open to the public and will be given from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Sea Isle's former public school at 4501 Park Road.
Douglas S. Collier, criminal justice professor at Monmouth University and retired Drug Enforcement Agency special agent and spokesperson, will update participants on the realities on substance abuse and its impact on communities with specific focus on the dangers of marijuana and the growing popularity of vaping tobacco products.
An estimated 47 people in Cape May County died from drug-related overdoses in 2018, according to state reports.
Parents, grandparents and all other concerned citizens are urged to attend, organizers said. A complimentary luncheon will be served.
The event is hosted by Sea Isle City's Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
For more information, call municipal alliance coordinator Kellie Seib at 609-263-4461 ext. 1222.
