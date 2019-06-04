Rising sea levels will leave Atlantic City almost completely uninhabitable by the end of the century, making it one of the top American cities at risk of being underwater, according to Delaware-based firm 24/7 Wall Street.
On Tuesday, the company released a national list of 35 U.S. cities with the greatest percentage of homes at risk of flooding in 2060 and 2100, based on data compiled by the science advocacy non-profit Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS).
Atlantic City is third on the list, behind only Hoboken and Miami Beach, Florida.
"Most of the cities are directly on the coast and sit below sea level," said Doug McIntyre, 24/7 Wall Street CEO.
The rankings are drawn from UCS calculations last year on how many homes will be affected by rising sea level in U.S. coastal towns, and what percentage of land in each city will be underwater. It assumed a roughly three-foot increase in sea level rise by 2060 and 7.3-foot increase by 2100.
According to the UCS, 13,687 Atlantic City residents will be living in homes "at risk" of flooding in 2060. It will jump to 21,373 people in 2100, the group determined. The non-profit defines homes "at risk of flooding" as those that will see 26 flood events or more per year.
The non-profit's analysis found about 50% of Atlantic City's habitable land will be underwater in 40 years, and nearly 93% will be underwater by the end of the century. The current property value at risk is $1.1 billion.
The data does not, in some cases, take into account the effects of recent flood-mitigation projects, such as recently constructed seawalls and locally-controlled levees.
Atlantic City, like other coastal communities, has taken steps recently to combat flooding, including the completion of a $40 million seawall and boardwalk project last year and the Baltic Avenue Canal pumping station.
Other Jersey Shore towns, like Margate, Ventnor, Ocean City and Brigantine, also appeared in the top 35 municipalities to be hit hardest by flooding.
Almost 90% of Ocean City's population is projected to be living in homes "at risk" of flooding in 2100, with 98% of habitable land inundated, the UCS found. It ranked in the top 15 on 24/7 Wall Street's list.
UCS researchers say many New Jersey communities facing chronic flooding in the coming decades are home to people with fewer resources to deal with the problem.
Some, like West Cape May, have high elderly population rates. Others, such as Atlantic City, have large chunks of the population living below the national poverty line.
