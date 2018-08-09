Search continues for missing 12-year-old

PLEASANTVILLE — City police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing since Tuesday morning.
According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Lovely Frederique was last seen at 11 a.m at her home and was reported missing later that evening. Police believe she may be in the Atlantic City area, based on information received Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasantville Police Department at 6096-641-6100.
