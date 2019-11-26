Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hi! Is there such a thing as a belt to hold a Kindle, phone and passport? Specifically, I am getting ready to fly. — Mike
Dear Mike: Your best deal is at Lowe's. Get three-clip-on-your-belt bags made by Dickie's regularly $12.99 on sale for $10.47. Also, you could get lucky at Macy's, Boscov's, TJ Maxx, Marshall's or Ross. They sell men's pouches that would have an opening on the back to slip onto your belt.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I have been looking all over for glazed cherries with no luck. ShopRite has a lot of other fruit cake supplies but no cherries. I have to make fruit cake soon so alcohol can savor the flavors. Hope you can help? — Sheela Corry, Egg Harbor Township
Dear Sheela: The Acme in Somers Point carries a fruit cake combo pack for $2.34 that has cherries in the package. They are in the holiday display area. ShopRite in Somers Point sells a 4-ounce package of glazed cherries for $4.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on matching Christmas pajamas? I have eight grandkids. — Nona M.
Dear Nona: If you go to Dollar General on Thanksgiving Day they are selling them for $5. Quite a few stores sell them, Macy's, The Children's Place, Walmart, Target, and Boscov's but not for $5.
Reader tips
-My daughter the surgeon (proud mom) Dr. Desiree D'Angelo-Donovan of Linwood wrote in to let Elizabeth know Potomac Bead Company in Ocean City will repair costume jewelry.
-Nantanl wrote in to let our readers know Ceasar's Meatballs are back in Somers Point ShopRite.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Boneless sirloin steak: $4.99 per pound.
• Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise: $2.99 for a 30 ounce jar.
• Green Giant boxed frozen vegetables: $1.
• Extra jumbo wild caught red Argentine shrimp 16 to 20 count: $15.98 for a two-pound bag.
• Marie's dressing: $2.50.
ShopRite
• Whole boneless pork loin: 99 cents per pound.*
• Buy $100 worth of gift cards and get a $20 ShopRite coupon off your next shopping order.*
• Big can of Folgers coffee: $2.99 with your digital coupon. Limit one.*
• Broccoli rabe: 99 cents per pound.
• A 5-pound box of southern sweet potatoes: $1.99.
• Wise potato chips: half price.
• Ronzoni lasagna: 99 cents.
• Maxwell House regular size can coffee: $2.49.
*Friday & Saturday only.
Tips
• On Thanksgiving 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Dollar General get 20% off App Store & iTunes gift cards $25 and higher.
• The big can of Maxwell House coffee is $4.99 at Walgreens. When you spend $25 in the store get a 25% off reward coupon for Walgreens.
• Artificial Christmas trees, gift wrap, decor and candles are half price at Rite Aid.
• Buy one OPI Orly nail polish and get one free at CVS.
• Four styles of rocker/recliner chairs are $189 at Big Lots.
• Starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. get a Philips 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV at Walmart for $278.
• Target starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday or from 7 a.m. Friday get an Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 for $64.95. Sunday only get an additional 15% off all TVs and soundbars.
• Get a multipurpose pair of Cusinart-type scissors at Harbor Freight for 69 cents with the coupon in their ad from Sunday's Press. Limit 4.
• A 100% cotton set of king, queen or full flannel sheet sets are $19.99 at Boscov's. Men's Gold Toe and Weatherproof slippers regularly $36 are on sale for $7.99.
• Friday only at Lowe's get a one quart poinsettia plant for 50 cents.
Can you help?
• Kate Curry of Marmora is looking for someone who can make custom corn hole boards in her area.
• Nancy Cormier of Galloway is looking for a dressmaker who can create or recreate clothing.
