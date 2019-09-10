Dear Franny The Shopaholic: For weeks I have not been able to get Beech-Nut Just Pumpkin at our local ShopRite in Hammonton. I have also checked the Acme in Voorhees and Avalon with no luck. Is it a seasonal item or what? I see combo products like apple and pumpkin, but I just want pumpkin. I feed it to our girls (4 legged). In my travels today I was finally able to get it at a ShopRite in Millville. Why is it hard to find? — Carole Mandis
Dear Carole: The good news is that Beech-Nut Just Pumpkin is not discontinued, according to its website. Walmart carries a case of 10 for $11.76. However, it states it is out of stock. Beech-Nut’s website states 20 miles’ worth of ShopRite’s sell it. Ask your grocery manager to order it for you.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Could you find an exercise step. I just found an old step exercise tape, but never found the step. Amazon is way too expensive. —Tricia P.
Dear Tricia: A Crane adjustable step deck with resistance bands is $19.99 at Aldi’s.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without spending a fortune, can you find a rolling cart/island for my kitchen? Please no longer/wider than 42 inches. — Karen Ann L.
Dear Karen Ann: Get a cream and gray kitchen island on wheels with a butcher block style top for $129.99 at Christmas Tree Shops. The cart measures 40 inches long by 20 inches deep and 35 inches high. If you sign up for text messages or emails you will receive a $10 coupon off a $50 purchase.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I can’t find Dip-It Crystals in a box used to clean coffee percolators. I see the liquid Dip-It to clean drip coffee makers, but not the crystals. The liquid does not work for me. — Barbara M., Brigantine
Dear Barbara: The bad news is Lime Away, who made Dip-It crystals, does not make it any more. Bad news, good news: I found it on ebay.com for $24.99 with $4.57 shipping for a 5-ounce box. I emailed you the link. However, take a tablespoon of dishwasher detergent in either liquid or powder or a Finish ball and put it in your coffee pot.
Fill it with water and either plug it in or bring it to a boil on the stove and let it perk a little while. Let it sit overnight, and it will be like brand new.
Reader tips
Lou Welker wrote in to let Joanna know he went from 20 to 30 calls a day down to maybe two by using nomorobo.com
Steals of the week
Acme
• Arm & Hammer 50-ounce laundry detergent: 99 cents with your Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Skippy Peanut Butter: Two for $3.
• Hatfield fresh pork: half price.
• Store-made classic Italian, ham and cheese or turkey breast hoagies: $5.
• BLU one-pound can of lump crab meat: $16.99.
ShopRite
• Porter House or T-Bone steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Broccoli crowns: 99 cents per pound.
• Fillippo Berio 50.7-ounce extra virgin olive oil: $7.99.
• Nabisco Mallomars Cookies: 99 cents with your ShopRite digital coupon. Limit one.
• ShopRite American Cheese: $2.99 per pound*
• A head of iceberg lettuce: 88 cents*
* with the coupon from the circular in Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day multisurface cleaner, dish soap or hand soap is three for $9.99 at Ace Hardware.
• Altoids or Ice Breakers mints are two for $4 at Rite Aid. Toblerone is two for $5.
• Aldi’s has 8-inch garden mums for $2.99. Family packs of boneless chicken breast are $1.69 per pound.
• A quart of McLure’s Grade A pure maple syrup is $9.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Palmolive or Ajax 50-ounce dish detergent is $1 with the digital coupon at Dollar General.
• Target has 20% off Chicco Liteway stroller, Chicco Bravo Travel System and Graco Asher travel system.
• McCafe, Gevalia or Green Mountain 12-count K-cups are $4.99 at CVS.
• A five-ream case of multipurpose copy paper regularly $33.99 is on sale for $19.99 at Staples.
• Men’s and ladies Nike fleece hoods, crews, joggers, leggings and pants are 25% off at Boscov’s.
• Peak antifreeze is on sale for $10.99 at Advance Auto Parts.
• Today is the last day to buy Mold Armor 64-ounce E-Z House Wash for $9.98 at Lowe’s.
• Folgers regular coffee is $2.99 and the decaf is $3.99 at Walgreens.
• Valvoline Synthetic high mileage motor oil is on sale for $14.98 at Pep Boys. All oil filters are 20% off.
• Half-price frame sale at A.C. Moore.
• A Black & Decker can opener or two-slice toaster is $10 at Family Dollar.
Can you help?
Oceanhouseac tried calling The Fireplace People, however, he wrote, they won’t touch my ventless gas heater that someone else tried to install. Does anyone know someone who can?
