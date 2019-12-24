Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Can you find out what has happened to Reynolds pan liners? It was a great product, parchment on one side, foil on the other side. It was so easy to line pans because it held its shape. Really miss it. — Sherri, Clayton
Dear Sherri: Reynolds pan liners are discontinued. However on Ebay.com you can purchase three packs of Reynolds Consumer Pan Lining paper 30 sq.ft. pack, two-sided parchment/foil for $86.32! Ouch! I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am in need of a recliner in grey fabric. No $500 one. No fake leather. — Stephen
Dear Stephen: Macy's has on sale a Flagstone Gray Elora Push Back recliner regularly $499 on sale for $299 through Jan. 1. It also comes in fossil beige.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I am trying to find a good deal on an air fryer. I don't need a big one, because I live alone. The cheapest I have seen them is about $50. — Chester L.
Dear Chester: ShopRite has a Kalorik 1.7 liter personal air fryer or a Proctor Silex 1.5 liter personal air fryer on sale for $29.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find an electric razor for my son-in-law. He needs a good one, he has a heavy beard. — Mother In Law
Dear Mother In Law: Boscov's have a Remington Lithium Precision Plus Rotary Shaver regularly $89.99 on sale for $39.99. In case he doesn't like it, he could return it.
Steals of the week
Acme
• McCafe or Maxwell House big can: $4.99.
• One pound Keller's butter quarters: $3.
• Hellmann's 30-ounce mayonnaise: $2.99.
• Ronzoni pasta: 88 cents.
• My Pillow standard size: $24.99.
• Blue Buffalo dog or cat food or treats: 10% off.
• Skippy 15- to 16.3-ounce jar: $1.99.
ShopRite
• LaCroix sparkling water 12 pack: Two for $5 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
• ShopRite 8-ounce cream cheese: 99 cents.
• Flipz chocolate covered pretzels: Three for $4. Must buy three.
• Nature Made Gummie vitamins: half price.
• Keurig Classic Series K50 Brewer is half price: $49.99.
• Scotties facial tissues: 88 cents.
Tips
• Scotties Slim Mix-Ins are $3 at Fiv Below. Crayola 24-pack crayons are $1.
• The big can of Folgers coffee is $5.75 at Dollar General. BIC Silky Touch 10-pack of razor blades is 25 cents with their digital coupon.
• The big can of Maxwell House is $4.99 at Walgreens. Nice Select nuts almonds, cashews or deluxe mixed nuts 8.5- to 9-ounce bags are on sale for $3.99.
• All C9 Champion fitness gear is 30% off at Target.
• Taster's Choice 7-ounce instant coffee is $6.99 at CVS. Werther's original, sugar fee Riesen or Toffifay are $1.50.
• Men's and Young Men's fully lined sherpa hooded jackets are $11.99 at Boscov's. Girls Frozen II apparel and sleepwear is half price.
