Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Hope you can help? I used to buy pre-cut parchment papers for cookie sheets. ShopRite used to carry them, however they now only sell the rolls. — Mary Ann Grasso, Clarksboro
Dear Mary Ann: Michaels sells a pack of 24 for $7.49. Don’t forget to use their 40% coupon from their circular in Sunday’s Press.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Enjoy your work, thank you. I am retired and the family shopping has joined my to do list. We had six Rite Aids with 10 miles of my home in Northfield, and I shopped there often. I still get their weekly circular.
My question is where is there still a Rite Aid that has not been converted to a Walgreens in the area? — LewagnesB
Dear LewagnesB: According to Rite Aid’s website the closest Rite Aid to you is on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville. But it will only be a Rite Aid until Dec. 13 when it will become a Walgreens.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Is there anywhere you can buy the individual filters only for the Hamilton Beach Flexbrew coffee maker? — gmromano12
Dear gmromano12: You can buy parts for your Flexbrew coffee maker at eReplacementParts.com. Since you didn’t give me the model number and there are a few Flexbrew makers, try using either the basket papers they sell everywhere or the little round flat papers that are used for a percolator coffee pot.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Without ordering online, without free shipping where can I buy Kiehl’s lip balm? — Chantel
Dear Chantel: This week at Ulta you can get Kiehl’s Since 1851 Nourishing Dream Team regularly $21 on sale for $18. The set includes the lip balm. Hopefully they sell it separately. Try using the $5 off your $15 purchase coupon (always lots of exclusions) on the back of their circular from Sunday’s Press.
Reader tips
• Tim Donovan wrote in to let Kate Curry know Jason Yard makes cornhole boards. Call him at 609-204-3830 or email him at 700HWDesigns@gmail.com. Also, Renee McGarry of Estell Manor wrote in to say The Woodpecker of Vineland makes custom-made cornhole boards. She says you can find him on Facebook by searching Woodpecker.
• Nancy of Atlantic City wants Nona to check pajamagram.com for her grandkids Christmas pajamas.
Steals of the week
Acme
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Herr’s potato chips: Buy one, get one free.
• A 3-pound bag of honeycrisp apples: $5.
• A 2-pound bag of 16- to 20-count extra jumbo shrimp: $13.98.
• Buy $125 in gift cards and get a $20 coupon off your next shopping order.
ShopRite
• Simply Orange Juice 32-ounce: 99 cents. *
• The Farmer’s Hen dozen organic large eggs: 99 cents *
• A family pack of 80% lean ground beef: $1.99 per pound.
• All Revlon and Almay cosmetics: 30% off.
• Arrid XX or Arm & Hammer UltraMax anti-perspirants: 99 cents.
• Keurig Classic Series KSQ Brewer: $49.99. *
* With a ShopRite digital coupon.
Tips
• If you buy your fragrances at Fragrance.com use the code DM2061766096 and get 33% off. FYI: I always buy from this website, and if I am buying for myself or my husband I purchase the tester bottles, which come without the box and the fancy lid. So much cheaper than the department stores.
• Kids hat and glove sets are $6 at Family Dollar.
• Men’s Skechers casual athletic shoes regularly $59.99 to $64.99 on sale for $39.99 at Boscov’s. A two box of Boscov’s Asher chocolates regularly $35 is on sale for $24.99.
• Wondershop tabletop artificial Christmas trees are $5 at Target.
• Get 15% off UPS shipping services at Staples.
• Get a Holiday Laser Light projector for $9.99 at At Home Recreation in Manahawkin.
• A 100-count net light set is $5 at Dollar General tomorrow, Friday and Saturday.
• A case of purified water is $2.65 at Big Lots.
• The big can of Folgers or McCafe coffee is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Save $10 off your purchase of $50 at Christmas Tree Shops with the coupon on the back of their circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Chicken tenderloins are $1.99 per pound at Aldi. A pineapple is $1.39.
• L.A. Colors makeup gift sets are $1.99 at CVS.
• All Christmas and DIY ornaments are half price at Michaels.
• An LG 60-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR is $398 at Walmart.
