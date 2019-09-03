Dear Franny The Shopaholic: When winter was almost over last year I purchased a new Duluth Forge vent-free heater to replace the old one that died. I ordered the new one for $749. A plumber hooked it up, but it did not work. Winter will be here before you know it. Can you help me find someone to hook it up? — Oceanhouseac
Dear Oceanhouseac: My friend Andy Swanson of Conover Swanson Heating and Air Conditioning recommended The Fireplace People could help you. I emailed you their link. They have two locations, one is in Marmora and another in Berlin.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Rumors are swirling that some of our fish products are being imported from Japan. These fish might be contaminated with radioactivity from the Fukushima power plant. How can we be sure that the fish we consume is safe? — Chuck G., Little Egg Harbor Township
Dear Chuck: Check the labels or purchase fish from the seafood counter and ask the seafood manager where it came from. Randall's Seafood on Ansley Boulevard in Pleasantville has fresh fish that local fisherman catch and sell to them. Since I am not too familiar with Little Egg Harbor look for a similar place like Randall's in your area.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Looking for bars of Sweetheart soap. Do you know who sells them? — Terry
Dear Terry: The only place I could find Sweetheart soap was on Etsy.com for $5 a bar. Not even Amazon sells it! I did find a little history about the soap which was made by Manhattan Soap Company. It was located on West 38th Street in New York City and was bought out by Purex Corporation in 1956. I emailed you the link.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Have been looking all over for Skinny Cow Candy. I can find the ice cream without any problem but not the candy? — Mary S., Galloway Township
Dear Mary: The reason you cannot find Skinny Cow Candy made by Nestle is because it has been discontinued. Your best bet would be to check your local dollar stores. Hopefully if any or our readers see it, they will write in.
Reader tips
• Nancy of Atlantic City writes in to let Joanna know how to help stop robocalls sign up at donotcall.gov or go to www.tigta.gov and fill out the form.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Oreo cookies: 99 cents with an Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
• Boneless sirloin steak family pack: $4.99 per pound.
• Two-pound bag of Jumbo 21 to 25 count shrimp: $11.98.
• Starbucks 12-ounce coffee or 10-pack K-cups: $5.99.
• Puffs facial tissues: $1.24 with your Acme digital coupon (limit one) plus use the 25-cent coupon doubled from last Sunday's Press, making your cost 74 cents.
ShopRite
• ShopRite family pack Italian sausage: $1.69 per pound.*
• Maxwell House coffee: $1.88.*
• Botticelli 50.7-ounce can of extra virgin olive oil: $6.99.*
• Tuttorosso 28-ounce (green can) tomatoes: 10 for $7.99.*
• Snack Factory pretzel crisps: 99 cents.*
• Bananas: 49 cents per pound.
*with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
Tips
• A metal 29-inch round fire pit regularly $49.99 is on sale for $29.99 at Ollie's Bargain Outlet.
• Ulta Beauty Collection Velvet Matte lip crayon, liquid concealers, or eye shadows are $4 at Ulta. Save an additional $3.50 if you spend $10 with the coupon in their circular from Sunday's Press.
• Holland pavers regularly 58 cents each are three for $1 at Home Depot.
• Physicians Formula face makeup and treatments are buy-one, get-one free at Rite Aid.
• All shoes are 20% off at Boscov's.
• A HP laptop with AMD A9 processor with Windows 10 is on sale at Staples for $239.99.
• A Philips 50-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is on sale for $269.99 at Target.
• A 12 pack of Angel Soft bath tissue is $4.50 at Family Dollar.
• Buy one Haagen-Dazs ice cream, get one free at Walgreens.
• T-Bone steaks family pack are $3.79 per pound at Save A Lot.
• Select varieties of Post, Kellogg's, Pop Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats are $1.99 at CVS.
