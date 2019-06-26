The assisted living facility Seashore Gardens Living Center has named Alysia Price as the its new executive director.
Price has been a staff member and administrator at the Galloway Township facility for nearly two decades, according to a news release.
"Her advanced degrees in social work, nursing home and assisted living administration, and dementia care make her uniquely suited to take on this role. We look forward to (Price's) leadership,” said Martin H. Kline, president and CEO of Seashore Gardens, in a statement.
A social work graduate from Stockton University, Price got her masters degree at Monmouth University.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.