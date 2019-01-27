The quiet weather continues into the start of the week.
Then, a wintry-at-times system will turn New Jersey into New Brunswick, Canada, for the rest of the work week.
Temperatures Monday morning will start out a little higher than seasonable for this time of year, in the mid to upper 20s. Expect a mainly clear sky to start.
Northerly winds will stunt the growth on the thermometer throughout the day. Instead of another mild day, temperatures will stay around the average, meaning a high near 40 for us. With a light wind, though, it will not feel all that cold out.
Monday night will remain quiet. The sky will turn partly cloudy, and temperatures will settle in the mid 20s in places like Buena Vista Township, while Beach Haven and Cape May will hover around freezing.
Southwesterly winds will then kick in Tuesday. This will send a surge (for winter’s standards) of humidity into the atmosphere. Expect filtered sunshine for the day, slowly thickening in front of the sun as the day goes on. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Then, we will begin our polar plunge. Most of the day will be dry. However, rain will begin during the evening commute. Winds will pick up, blowing around 15 mph with gusts in the 30s.
As we mentioned in Sunday’s edition, once the winds flip to the northwest, colder air will pour in.
It still does look like the arctic air will chase down the rain, flipping it to snow. This likely will occur between 9 p.m. to midnight from west to east. Snow will then fall for a few hours with the crashing temperatures. It will only be for a few hours, though. By 4 a.m., it should be over.
A coating to 2 inches of snow is likely. The highest amounts will be in western Cumberland and Atlantic counties. Also, this should struggle to stick on roads initially. Still, anticipate a slick Wednesday morning commute.
The heart of the polar air will miss us to the west (it was in the negative 40s in northern Minnesota on Sunday morning).
However, it does get plenty cold. Wednesday will begin a four-day string in which highs will not go above freezing. Expect upper 20s Wednesday under a good amount of cloud cover. A piece of energy swinging through during the afternoon will kick off a few conversational snow flurries.
