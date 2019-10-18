Sunny Atlantic City

Historic Gardner's Basin Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Saturday will be an A+ fall day, bringing a small dose of summer back into the picture, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor will just clip our area Sunday.

It will be a chilly start to the day across South Jersey. Temperatures will hang 5 to 10 degrees below average. It’ll be chilly enough on the mainland for a sweater and then perhaps the first time you throw on a light winter jacket for the day. Frost will likely be present in the Pine Barrens and even parts of the mainland.

That frost will go away quickly, though, as sunshine will dominate the day. During the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-60s. It’ll be a wonderful afternoon for yard work or weekend fun.

Keep a layer or two handy heading out Saturday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s through midnight. Low temperatures will likely bottom out between 45-50 around this time. Then, clouds will build in, bumping temperatures up a little bit.

Nestor was likely to strike the panhandle of Florida on Saturday morning. From there, it will quickly move northeast through the Deep South, ejecting out of the Carolinas on Sunday morning. While the worst parts of the storm will stay to the eastern side of it, New Jersey will see a brief shot of some impact.

It’ll be a breezy day, with northeast winds around 15 mph. Gusts will be in the 25-35-mph range and perhaps touch 40 along the Cape May County shore. Small amounts of beach erosion will be around, but it’ll be out of here soon enough to accelerate any issues we’ve had already. Minor stage coastal flooding will not be ruled out with the daytime Sunday high tide. However, it would barely hop over that mark.

The biggest question will be how much rain we see. I believe our window of rain will start between 10 a.m. and noon and end around 7 to 9 p.m.

I believe for many, it won’t be a solid soaking during this time. In fact, western Cumberland, western Atlantic and mainland Ocean counties could very well be dry.

For the rest of the region, expect rain showers. Move your outdoor plans earlier if you can. Rainfall totals should range from a potential 0 in those northwestern areas to around a half-inch in Cape May County.

The rest of the overnight hours will see clearing as the storm moves farther east (though it will stall a few hundred miles offshore). By Monday morning, we should have plenty of sunshine, which will be present throughout the day. Highs will be seasonable.

A cold front will bring our next shot of rain between Monday night and Tuesday (likely the morning). After school activities should hold up fine, though, unless the ground is too wet for action. Highs will stay seasonable.

Looking forward, the end of October to early November may be on the cold side. First freezes will be likely, and perhaps a day doesn’t get above 55 or even 50. Time will tell.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments