Coming off the heels of the blue sky and drier air, Tuesday and Wednesday will be all-day sun events, as summer rolls on.
Temperatures Tuesday morning will start in the low to mid-60s, a touch below average this time of year. Just a reminder, the average warmest day of the year is on July 19 in the region. Overall, it will be very pleasant.
High pressure will move in from the Great Lakes throughout the day. It will allow for nearly full sunshine, as some fair weather clouds mix in after 1 p.m. The Canadian air mass will keep the dew points in the “dry” 55-60 degree range, while the light winds will allow the sun to heat us up quickly. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s in most places, near perfect summer comfort.
It’ll be a quiet Tuesday night. Temperatures stay a little milder, in the 65-70 degree range. However, if you have a fan running and are sleeping overnight, you might not need the air conditioner. A mainly clear sky will take us through the night.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday will be nearly the same as Tuesday. In fact, the only difference will be the temperatures, which now will sit in the 85-90 degree range due to a second day of near full sunshine and a higher base (morning low) to start with. Outdoor workers will want to take the usual summer precautions, but overall, it will be a comfortable July day. On a personal note, I’m especially excited that we will hit my favorite temperature-dew point combination of 86-64, it just feels like peak summer to me.
But the muggies come creeping in Wednesday night. The evening will be very pleasant, in the 80s and upper 70s. Then, overnight, lows will bottom out in the upper 60s in Weymouth and the mainland, with low 70s at the shore.
Thursday will bring back the typical Jersey humid summertime weather. A southwest wind ahead of a low-pressure system cutting through the Great Lakes will be the culprit. The morning will be dry, but the afternoon will see showers and storms develop. No washout is expected, but the storms will be sipping on tropical moisture from what could be our next tropical system, Barry, in the Gulf. This will lead to, well, tropical downpours that bring areas of roadway flooding. Highly localized 4- to 5-inch amounts are seen as a top end for this otherwise scattered event.
Friday will see highs approach 90 degrees. Morning sunshine will again mix with afternoon clouds. A cold front will pass but it should be too moisture starved to produce anything more than an isolated shower-storm.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
