Phillies Yanks Game 3
Phillies Chase Utley strokes a double in the first inning. New York Yankees vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2009 World Series held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Sunday Nov 1, 2009(Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).

 Dale Gerhard

Plentiful sunshine and spot on seasonable weather will make it a comfortable for March afternoon to be out to watch the Phillies play.

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves to start off the baseball season. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. Whether watching from or at the ballpark, being out an about will be the place to be. 

Opening Day Weather

A light jacket and will be all you'll need to enjoy. If you'll be out in the sunshine, the strong late March sun might even have you shed it during the peak of the day. 

It cannot feel more March 28 than this. The average high temperature in Philadelphia is 57 degrees. 74 percent of years are precipitation free and we will pad the stats this year. 

The Phillies batting order is red hot, and the temperatures will eventually warm up. High temperatures in Philly on Saturday will be in the mid-70s!

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

