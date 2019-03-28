Plentiful sunshine and spot on seasonable weather will make it a comfortable for March afternoon to be out to watch the Phillies play.
The Philadelphia Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves to start off the baseball season. First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. Whether watching from or at the ballpark, being out an about will be the place to be.
A light jacket and will be all you'll need to enjoy. If you'll be out in the sunshine, the strong late March sun might even have you shed it during the peak of the day.
The Philadelphia Phillies begin their most anticipated season since 2011.
It cannot feel more March 28 than this. The average high temperature in Philadelphia is 57 degrees. 74 percent of years are precipitation free and we will pad the stats this year.
The Phillies batting order is red hot, and the temperatures will eventually warm up. High temperatures in Philly on Saturday will be in the mid-70s!
