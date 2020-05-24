State guidance on farm workers and COVID-19

_ Workers must wear employer-provided face coverings or masks at all times during work hours, and in the presence of others;

_ Employers are to require workers to remain at least six feet from one another while working in the fields or any food farming production, processing or cultivation.

_ Employers must follow CDC recommendations for congregate living if workers are provided housing by the employer. Beds are to be at least six feet apart or at least three feet apart with a partition, such as hanging a sheet or a shower curtain.

_ Mealtimes should be staggered to reduce crowding and ventilation must be provided in sleeping and living quarters with openable windows or doors with properly fitted screens.

_ Employers must implement social distancing while transporting workers to and from their residency and work. Vehicles should be limited to 50% capacity.

_ Employers are to ensure disinfection of high-touch areas, such as in communal areas, work and transportation vehicles, in accordance with CDC guidance.

_ Employers are to collaborate with their local Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) or local public health officials to identify culturally, linguistically, and literacy-level appropriate posters and education materials for workers.

_ Employers are to screen workers for symptoms prior to work shifts. If any are shown, the worker must immediately be separated from other workers and connected to a physician. Pending medical attention and testing, workers with symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection are to be confined to individual rooms and avoid common areas.

_ Once a worker is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-10, employers are to contact the local health department and immediately assign the worker a separate bathroom and provide separate living space. Workers who were in close contact with the affected workers are to be screened and watched for symptoms.

The full guidance can be found at: https://nj.gov/health/cd/documents/topics/NCOV/COVID_MigrantFarmWorkerGuidance_5.20.2020.pdf